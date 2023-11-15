By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
फिर भूकंप के झटकों से हिला Pakistan, 5.2 मापी गई तीव्रता
पाकिस्तान में बुधवार सुबह तेज भूकंप आया. राष्ट्रीय भूकंप विज्ञान केंद्र के मुताबिक, मुल्क के कई हिस्सों में भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए. इसकी तीव्रता रिक्टर पैमाने पर 5.2 मापी गई.
An earthquake of Magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale occurred in Pakistan at 5:35 am today: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/brJnVAj8Ot
— ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2023