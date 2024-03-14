Home

‘Aapa Kho Baithe Hain’: Amit Shah Responds To Kejriwal’s Criticism On CAA Implementation – WATCH

Amit Shah has alleged that Arvind Kejriwal has lost his calm while responding to the Delhi chief minister's criticism on CAA implementation.

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s remarks suggesting that granting citizenship to refugees would lead to an increase in crimes such as thefts and rapes. In an interview to news agency ANI, Shah remarked that the Delhi CM has lost his calm (aapa kho baithe hai) after his corruption was exposed.” Shah further said that “He does not know that all these people have already come and are living in India. If he is so concerned, then why doesn’t he talk about Bangladeshi infiltrators or oppose the Rohingyas? He is doing vote bank politics… He has forgotten the background of partition and should meet the refugee families…”

#WATCH | On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s statement that giving citizenship to refugees will increase thefts and rapes, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, “The Delhi CM has lost his calm (aapa kho baithe hain) after his corruption was exposed…He is doing vote bank politics” “The… pic.twitter.com/7UI3S1xhjN — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2024

On Opposition’s allegation that BJP is creating a new vote bank through CAA, The Home Minister said, “Opposition has no other work…’Unki history hai jo bolte hai woh karte nahi hai, Modi ji ki history hai jo BJP ya PM Modi ne kaha woh patthar ki lakeer hai. Modi ki har guarantee poori hoti hai…”

“The opposition has no other work, they even said that there was a political benefit in surgical strikes and air strikes, so should we not take action against terrorism? They also said that the abrogation of Article 370 was also for our political benefit. We have been saying since 1950 that we will remove Article 370. ‘Unki history hai jo bolte hai karte nahi hai, Modi ji ki history hai jo BJP ya PM Modi ne kaha woh patthar ki lakeer hai. Modi ki har guarantee poori hoti hai…”

Do they have right to refuse…citizenship is Centre’s domain, Shah slams Mamata, Stalin, Vijayan for opposing CAA implementation

On opposition parties raising questions on the timing of CAA notification, Union Shah said, “All opposition parties including Owaisi, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee are doing politics of lies…” “All opposition parties incl Owaisi, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee are doing politics of lies. There is no question of timing. BJP said in its manifesto in 2019 that it would bring CAA and give citizenship to refugees from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan…In 2019, it was passed by Parliament but got delayed due to Covid…The opposition wants to do appeasement politics and wants to consolidate their vote bank. They have been exposed and the people of the country know that CAA is the law of this country. I have said 41 times in the last 4 years that it would be implemented before the elections…”

No need for minorities to fear, says Shah

CAA News Live Updates; Regarding the notification of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserts, “There is no need for minorities or any other individual to fear, as there is no provision within the CAA that would strip anyone of their citizenship. The CAA is solely aimed at granting rights and citizenship to Hindu, Buddhist, Jain, Sikh, Christian, and Parsi refugees from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.”

