Abdul Karim Telgi Scam To Harshad Mehta Fraud: India's Top 5 Financial Scams

From Abdul Karim Telgi Scam of 2003 to Harshad Mehta Stock Market Fraud, explore the top 10 financial scams that took the entire country by storm.

For years, India has been dealing with a particularly harsh truth – being plagued by colossal political and financial scams, some uncovered, others lurking in the shadows. The mind-boggling amount of money involved makes one wonder whether the country could have been on a different developmental trajectory had these resources been utilized for their intended purposes. Here, we dive into the top 7 scams that have left an indelible mark on India’s history.

The 2G Spectrum Scam: A Shameful Benchmark

Aptly dubbed as ‘the mother of all scams’, the 2G Spectrum Scam has put all others of its category to shame as per the Supreme Court. The scandal revolved around the incompetency of of telecom ministry which resulted in the loss of approximately Rs 1.76 lakh crores to the national exchequer. The investigation uncovered alleged irregularities in allotting wireless radio spectrum and licenses to private operators at abnormally low prices in the year 2008, causing a staggering blow to the nation’s finances.

Telgi Scam: The Stamp Paper Forgery Mastermind

With the forged stamp paper scam of 2003, Abdul Karim Telgi became one of India’s biggest scammers and a name that became etched in the memory of the entire nation. A scam spanning 12 states and amounting to more than Rs 20,000 crores, it exposed the pervasive corruption within the political and bureaucratic realms of the country. It involved a large-scale production of immaculately forged stamp papers which were sold to big institutions and organizations at heavy discounts.

Commonwealth Games Scam: Event Marred By Corruption

The Commonwealth Games of 2010 was one of the most anticipated events in the country, which eventually led to the exploration of the country’s resources at an unimaginable scale. An estimated Rs 35,000 crore was involved, with discrepancies including payments to fictitious entities, wilful delay in contracts, inflated prices, misappropriation of funds and much more.

Satyam Scam: A Corporate Deception Unveiled

Amounting to an estimated Rs 14,000 crore, Satyam Scam is dubbed the biggest fraud in the Indian corporate industry. Former chairman Ramalinga Raju was accused of manipulating financial records and inflating the revenue and profit figures of the company for several years. Unable to fill the fictitious assets with real ones through the Maytas acquisition, Ramalinga Raju confessed to the crime which caused the market capitalization of the company to plummet by Rs 10,000 crore in a day.

Harshad Mehta Scam: The Rise And Fall Of The Big Bull

Known as ‘the Big Bull’ Harshad Mehta became a household name after he pulled a scam of approximately Rs 5,000 crores in the year 1992. He exploited banking loopholes and triggered a surge in the Bombay Stock Exchange by trading shares at a premium across multiple segments. With the help of his associates, he managed to divert funds from banks to stockbrokers, which led to him being charged with more than seventy criminal offences.

