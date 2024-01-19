Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • India 7
  • BREAKING: Govt Sends Team To Evict Ex-TMC MP Mahua Moitra From Govt Bungalow

BREAKING: Govt Sends Team To Evict Ex-TMC MP Mahua Moitra From Govt Bungalow

BREAKING: Govt Sends Team To Evict Ex-TMC MP Mahua Moitra From Govt Bungalow

Published: January 19, 2024 11:09 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

BREAKING: Govt Sends Team To Evict Ex-TMC MP Mahua Moitra From Govt Bungalow

Directorate of Estates sends team to evict former TMC MP Mahua Moitra from govt bungalow

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.