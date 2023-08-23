28 Hospitalised After Gas Leak At Chemical factory In Gujarat

Top Recommended Stories

Updated: August 24, 2023 12:12 AM IST

By India.com News Desk

New Delhi: A fire at P.I. Industries near Sarod Village in Jambusar, Gujarat, caused a leak of bromine gas. The gas leaked into the air, and several employees who inhaled it were hospitalized, as per news agency ANI.

Resident Additional Collector NR Dhandhal says, “A fire was reported today at P.I. Industries near Sarod village. Bromine gas leaked due to the fire. 28 people complained of breathing and were admitted to a hospital…”

(Further information is due)

