28 Hospitalised After Gas Leak At Chemical factory In Gujarat

A fire at P.I. Industries near Sarod Village in Jambusar, Gujarat, caused a leak of bromine gas.

New Delhi: A fire at P.I. Industries near Sarod Village in Jambusar, Gujarat, caused a leak of bromine gas. The gas leaked into the air, and several employees who inhaled it were hospitalized, as per news agency ANI.

Resident Additional Collector NR Dhandhal says, “A fire was reported today at P.I. Industries near Sarod village. Bromine gas leaked due to the fire. 28 people complained of breathing and were admitted to a hospital…”

#WATCH | 28 hospitalised after gas leakage at a chemical factory in Gujarat’s Bharuch Resident Additional Collector NR Dhandhal says, "A fire was reported today at P.I. Industries near Sarod village. Bromine gas leaked due to the fire. 28 people complained of breathing and were… pic.twitter.com/pX6niV57JU — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023

(Further information is due)

