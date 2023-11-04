Home

‘Didn’t Even Spare Mahadev’: PM Modi Comes Down Heavily On Chhattisgarh CM, Cong Over Betting App Row

PM Modi accused the Congress of using hawala money brought by illegal betting operators to fund its poll campaign in Chhattisgarh.

Durg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Durg, Chhattisgarh, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Durg: A day after Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s name came up in a probe linked to the Mahadev betting app, the BJP left no stones unturned to attack the Congress party of using ‘illegal money’ to fund their campaign for the upcoming state assembly polls. Right after Smriti Irani’s press conference attacking the Baghel and his govt on the issue, PM Modi, who was addressing a public meeting in Durg city of poll-bound Chhattisgarh, took a swipe at the grand old party while accusing it prioritising financial gains and frequently engaging in corrupt activities.

“Congress government in Chhattisgarh has not spared any chance to loot you. They have not even spared the name of ‘Mahadev’. Just two days ago, a major action was taken (by the Enforcement Directorate) in Raipur and a huge pile of cash was recovered. People are saying that this is the money belonging to ‘sattebaj’ (those involved in betting) and they have collected it by looting the poor and youth of Chhattisgarh. Congress leaders have been filling their houses with the same money,” Modi said.

The row started a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed that a forensic analysis and a statement made by a ‘cash courier’ have led to “startling allegations” that Mahadev betting app promoters paid about Rs 508 crore to Chhattisgarh CM Baghel so far.

Accusing the Congress of abusing him and the entire Other Backward Classes (OBC) community, Modi said he was not scared of abuses. “The Congress government and the chief minister should tell the people of Chhattisgarh what link they have with the accused in this scam sitting in Dubai,” he said.

“Congress’ priority is to fill its coffers by indulging in corruption…Chhattisgarh says ’30 taka kakka, apka kaam pakka’,” PM Modi said, alleging 30 per cent commission in every work in the Congress government.

The PM said that for him the biggest caste in the country is the ‘poor’, and said he was their ‘sevak’ (servant).

He also accused political parties of hatching new conspiracies to divide the poor and spread the poison of casteism, he said. The PM said the Congress does not want the welfare of the poor and does not want their condition to improve. “Congress abused the OBC prime minister. Why does Congress abuse the OBC community? Why do they call ‘Sahus’ (an influential OBC community in Chhattisgarh) thieves?” he asked.

Earlier today, Union Minister Smriti Irani also targeted Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over the allegation that he received over Rs 500 crore kickback.

Never before in our electoral history had people seen such evidence, Union Minister Smriti Irani told a press conference in Delhi.

“Satta (power) me rah kar satta (betting) ka khel khela hai (he has played the game of betting while being in power),” she said, attacking Baghel.

The chief minister has in turn accused the BJP of using central investigation agencies to target him ahead of the assembly polls in the state on November 7 and 17.

These statements have added fuel to the ongoing political debate and have intensified the atmosphere as Chhattisgarh gears up for upcoming political events. The political discourse is expected to remain heated in the lead-up to the elections.

Polling for the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17.

