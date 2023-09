Home

G20 Summit 2023: All Arrangements In Place, Security Assured, Confirms Delhi Lt-Guv VK Saxena

Delhi Police, which started its preparations for the G20 Summit in earnest a few months ago, has been training personnel who are to be deployed at various locations ahead of and during the big-ticket summit.

Security personnel stand guard at Le Meridian hotel ahead of the G20 Summit (ANI Photo/ Mohd Zakir)

New Delhi: Lt. Governor V K Saxena said on Saturday that all preparations for the G-20 Summit in Delhi are complete and that security has been arranged for all guests. The Delhi Police and other government security agencies are working together to ensure a safe and secure event, as per news agency PTI.

“Security personnel are also brought in from other states and security drills are conducted daily. All guests coming here are secured,” the Lt Governer said. The two-day G-20 summit beginning September 9 is drawing leaders and delegates from 40 countries, including the 20 member states.

G20 Preparations On Full Swing

“We started the preparations for G20 around six months ago, but in the last two months, our focus has been on how to clean the city, how to better the roads and pavements and increase the green spaces in the city,” he said.

“The big challenge before us was cleanliness in the city. Two months ago, when we started visiting different areas, we noticed that the roads were very dirty. Around 15,000 tonnes of garbage was removed from 61 roads in the city. Then, the beautification of these roads was done,” the LG said.

G20 Event Hosting Details

The event will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan.

“From a political point of view, India’s image in the world will reach new heights. From an economic point of view, the G20 delegations coming to Delhi will create a huge business. It is happening for the first time that heads of state of developed nations are coming to India,” Delhi LG said.

Fountains and ornamental plants have been set up at key traffic roundabouts in the city. Among the life-like cutouts of langurs have been strategically placed in several areas to fight the city’s monkey menace. Many heads of state, including US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron, are scheduled to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

The heads of the United Nations, International Monetary Fund, World Bank, World Trade Organisation and World Health Organisation will also be present. The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil society.

(With PTI inputs)

