G20 Summit 2023: ‘I Have Come Here To Attend G20 Dinner On Invitation Of President Murmu’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

The presence of Nitish Kumar at the G-20 Dinner reflects the significance of this international gathering.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar File Image (ANI)

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrived in the national capital of New Delhi today to attend the G-20 Dinner, a major event hosted by India as the current chair of the G-20. The dinner is expected to be attended by global leaders and dignitaries from around the world, and it is seen as an opportunity for India to showcase its growing prominence on the global stage.

Bihar CM To Attend Dinner With President Murmu

Kumar, a political figure in India, made his way to the airport with a sense of anticipation and enthusiasm. When asked about his attendance at the G-20 Dinner, he stated, “I have come here to attend the G-20 dinner on the invitation of President Droupadi Murmu.”

The presence of Nitish Kumar at the G-20 Dinner reflects the significance of this international gathering. The G-20, consisting of 19 major economies and the European Union, focuses on addressing global economic challenges and fostering cooperation among its member countries. The dinner event provides an opportunity for leaders to engage in informal discussions and strengthen diplomatic ties.

President Droupadi Murmu Giving Importance To Regional Leaders

President Droupadi Murmu’s invitation to Nitish Kumar underscores the importance of regional leaders in India participating in global affairs. It also highlights the cooperative spirit among India’s diverse states and central leadership in hosting such significant international events.

The G-20 summit, which aims to address a wide range of global issues, including economic stability, climate change, and public health, will continue till September 10. As Nitish Kumar joins other world leaders at the dinner, it is anticipated that discussions on these crucial matters will pave the way for meaningful collaborations and solutions on the global stage.

G20 Summit 2023: Traffic Restrictions In Delhi-NCR

Ahead of the G20 Summit 2023 in the national capital, traffic restrictions have been imposed in Noida, Ghaziabad and other areas in the Delhi-NCR. The traffic advisory was issued after the Delhi Police imposed restrictions on the entry of heavy, medium and light goods vehicles from the Noida border to Delhi. Notably, these traffic restrictions will come into effect from September 7 at 5 PM till September 10 at 11:59 PM.

(With inputs from agencies)

