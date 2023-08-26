Home

G20 Summit: PM Modi Apologizes For Inconvenience, Asks Delhiites To Make The Event A Success

PM Modi said that the entire country is the host of the G20 Summit, but guests are coming to Delhi.

PM Modi At An Event In Bengalauru (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has requested the people of Delhi to cooperate and make the upcoming G20 Summit a success, even if it causes some inconvenience. The summit will be held in the national capital from September 9 to 10 and is expected to be attended by over 30 heads of state and government, as well as top officials from the European Union and other invited countries, as per news agency PTI.

What PM Modi Said On G20 Meet

”From September 5 to September 15, there will be a lot of inconvenience, and I apologise for that in advance. These are our guests, traffic rules will be changed, you will be stopped from going to several places but some things are necessary,” prime minister Narendra Modi said.

”The entire country is the host of the G20 Summit, but guests are coming to Delhi. The residents of Delhi have a special responsibility to make the G20 Summit a success. They have to ensure that the reputation of the nation is not affected one bit. The residents of Delhi have got a greater responsibility for the G20. You have the responsibility to ensure that the national tricolour continues to fly high with pride,” PM also added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Focuses On Culture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said culture has an inherent potential to unite, while asserting that the work of G20 culture ministers holds immense significance for entire humanity. In a recorded video message to the delegates attending the G20 Culture Ministers’ Meeting here, the prime minister said Varanasi is a treasure chest of spirituality, knowledge and truth.

“Culture has the inherent potential to unite… your work holds immense significance for entire humanity,” Modi told the gathering of G20 ministers..

He also said that the prime ministers’ museum in Delhi “showcases India’s democratic heritage”.

“Heritage is a vital asset for economic growth and diversification,” Modi said and added that India’s mantra is ‘Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi’. The prime minister also said that India is “using technology to ensure better preservation of our cultural heritage”.

In the nearly nine-minute-long video the prime minister extended his greetings to the ministers and other delegates at the event. Varanasi — the prime minister’s parliamentary constituency — hosted the fourth and final meeting of the G20 Culture Working Group (CWG) during August 24-25.

(With inputs from PTI)

