Home

India 7

How PM Modi’s Diplomatic Bonhomie With World Leaders Brought India To Global Spotlight

How PM Modi’s Diplomatic Bonhomie With World Leaders Brought India To Global Spotlight

PM Modi's diplomatic goodwill is more than just a reflection of his charisma. He has also promoted India's strategic objectives by leveraging his connections to foreign leaders.

PM Modi (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi: Two decades ago, who could have imagined that a Prime Minister of India would be as popular as Narendra Modi is today? Imagine a world where India is a global superpower, respected and admired by all. Imagine a world where Indians are proud of their heritage and culture, and where the economy is booming. Imagine a world where every Indian has the opportunity to succeed.

Trending Now

From the first day onwards, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embraced a unique style of global leadership by leveraging his personal relationships to influential people to strengthen India’s ties with other countries and give India a stronger voice on the worldwide stage. An excellent illustration of this strategy is the tight bond PM Modi has with US Vice President Joe Biden. The two presidents have forged a cordial and sincere relationship that has improved relations between India and the US and enhanced cooperation on a number of subjects.

You may like to read

PM Modi’s Close Relationships

Additionally, PM Modi has developed close relationships with other foreign leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. These connections have improved India’s stature in the world and given it a bigger voice in foreign affairs.

PM Modi’s diplomatic goodwill is more than just a reflection of his charisma. He has also promoted India’s strategic objectives by leveraging his connections to foreign leaders. For instance, PM Modi and Biden’s tight relationship has improved India’s standing in the Indo-Pacific, where China is becoming an increasingly significant rival. Defense, commerce, and technological connections between India and Japan have improved as a result of PM Modi’s friendship with Abe. Additionally, PM Modi’s friendship with Netanyahu has boosted India and Israel’s cooperation in a variety of sectors, including agriculture, security, and counterterrorism.

PM Modi’s Diplomatic Warmth

PM Modi’s diplomatic warmth has assisted in promoting India’s culture and values abroad in addition to furthering India’s strategic goals. Many Indians have praised PM Modi’s diplomatic friendliness, viewing it as evidence of India’s rising stature in the international community. They think that PM Modi’s tight connections to foreign leaders will be advantageous for India and its people.

Distinctive Features Of PM Modi’s Diplomatic Appeal

For the first time in Indian history, PM Modi has established such intimate personal ties with international leaders. The foundation of PM Modi’s ties with world leaders is mutual trust and respect. PM Modi has promoted Indian culture and values, advanced India’s geopolitical interests, and boosted economic growth and development in India by leveraging his contacts with global leaders. Many Indians applauded PM Modi’s diplomatic friendliness because they saw it as a sign of India’s rising stature in the globe.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES