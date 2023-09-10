Home

Indian Railways To Develop Drowsiness Detection Device For Train Drivers; Check How It Works

The Railway Board asked the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) in June to develop a device that can detect the alertness of train drivers by tracking their eye blinking.

The Railway Board has asked all the zones to provide feedback on the Railway Driver Assistance System (RDAS) after using it. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi: In a major development, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is developing an AI-powered device that can detect if train drivers are sleepy by tracking their eye blinking. If the device detects that a driver is drowsy, it will sound an alarm or apply the emergency brakes. The device, called the Railway Driver Assistance System (RDAS), is currently under development and is expected to be rolled out in the coming months.

How Does The Railway Technology Work?

IRLRO working president Sanjay Pandhi said that every high-speed train engine has a foot-operated lever (pedal) that the driver needs to press once every 60 seconds. If the driver fails to do so, the emergency brakes will be applied automatically and the train will stop. Pandhi believes that this system is sufficient to ensure that the driver is alert.

The Railway Board asked the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) in June to develop a device that can detect the alertness of train drivers by tracking their eye blinking. The device, called the Railway Driver Assistance System (RDAS), will not only sound an alarm but also apply the emergency brakes if a driver loses alertness for a certain period of time. The RDAS will be connected to a vigilance control device that will activate the emergency brakes, as per a report in the news agency PTI.

IRLRO working president Sanjay Pandhi believes that the Railway Driver Assistance System (RDAS) is a futile exercise. He argues that the railways should focus on other things to improve the safety of train operations, such as conducting studies on aspects such as fatigue, running hours, facilities, and rest hours of train drivers, the officer further told.

Device Still In Development Stage

“The device is still in the development stage and trials are on to ensure its proper functioning. The technical team of the NFR is working on it. We hope that it will be ready in another few weeks,” a railway source was quoted saying in the report.

The Railway Board has asked all the zones to provide feedback on the Railway Driver Assistance System (RDAS) after using it. This feedback will be used to improve the system if needed.

The Indian Railway Loco Runningmen Organisation (IRLRO), however, has criticized the RDAS, calling it a “futile exercise”. The IRLRO argues that all fast-moving trains already have mechanisms to keep drivers alert, such as the vigilance control device.

