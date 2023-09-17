Home

Mobile Internet Services Suspended In Nuh Till September 19th; Here's Why

Mobile Internet Services Suspended In Nuh Till September 19th (File Image: ANI)

New Delhi: The Home Ministry of Haryana has stopped internet services in Nuh district from September 17-19 to prevent the spread of inflammatory materials and false rumours that could lead to disruption of public utilities and disturbance of public law and order, as per a report in the news agency ANI.

Reason Behind Internet Suspension

In other words, the government is trying to prevent people from using the internet to spread hate speech and misinformation that could cause violence or unrest. A letter of the Home Ministry of Haryana states that internet, SMS and social media can be used to spread inflammatory materials and false rumours. In order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours, the decision has been taken.

Ban On All SMS Services Including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, CDMA, GPRS

There will be a ban on all SMS services including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, CDMA, GPRS in mobile internet services. Except banking and mobile recharge, all dongle services will remain closed from 6 pm on September 17 to 12 midnight on September 19, 2023, the letter said.

Meanwhile, on the completion of his two-day police remand, Congress MLA Mamman Khan was produced in the Nuh district court on Sunday which sent him to a further two days of police remand

Mamman Khan’s lawyer Tahir Hussain Devla said, “Today Mamman Khan was presented in the court after 2 days of police remand. Police presented Mamman Khan in four cases.

New Cases Imposed On Congress MLA Mamman Khan

Three more new cases have been imposed on Mamman Khan. In all four new cases, 149,137,148,150 have been imposed on him. He has been produced today in case number 149 after two days of remand. In case number 137, the police had sought a remand of five days, on which the court has given a remand of 2 days to the police.”

Earlier arrested Haryana Congress MLA Mamman Khan was taken to Nuh District Court. He was produced in the district court on September 15, after which the court sent him on police remand for 2 days.

MLA Mamman Khan – who was arrested in connection with the recent communal clashes in Nuh and adjoining areas of the state on September 15, was sent to a two-day police remand by the district court. Khan was reported to have been arrested from the house of one of his relatives on the Jaipur-Ajmer road and was brought to Nuh on Friday.

Clashes between two groups broke out in Nuh on July 31 after a religious procession passing through the district was attacked in which 6 people, including two Home Guards were killed and around 20 policemen injured in the frenzy of violence that followed.

