Odisha’s Second Vande Bharat Express Begins Trial Run; Check Timing, Route And All Journey Details Here

The Puri-Rourkela Vande Bharat Express will run six days a week, from Monday to Friday, and will not operate on Saturdays.

Vande Bharat Express Representative Image

Bhubaneswar: The second Vande Bharat Express in Odisha is ready to roll. A trial run was conducted today between Puri and Talcher Road railway stations. The train departed from Puri railway station at 9:30 AM and reached Talcher Road railway station at 12:30 PM. The second Vande Bharat Express will run between Puri and Rourkela. The first Vande Bharat Express in Odisha was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2023. The second Vande Bharat Express of Odisha will run in between Puri and Rourkela, as per a report in Zee News.

Puri-Rourkela Vande Bharat Express: Route Details

The Puri-Rourkela Vande Bharat Express will run six days a week, from Monday to Friday, and will not operate on Saturdays. The semi-high-speed train will make halts at Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Khurda Road, Dhenkanal, Kerejanga, Angul, Jharsuguda, and Sambalpur City. It will cover a total distance of 505 kilometers in 7 hours and 30 minutes.

The train will depart from Puri at 5 AM and reach Rourkela at 12:45 PM. The return journey will start at 2:10 PM from Rourkela and reach Puri at 9:40 PM.

New Vande Bharat Express Trains: Route Details

The Indian Railways is planning to launch five new Vande Bharat Express trains on the following routes:

Indore-Jaipur

Jaipur-Udaipur

Puri-Rourkela

Patna-Howrah

Jaipur-Chandigarh

Know All About Vande Bharat Express Routes

Till now, over 25 Vande Bharat Express trains are running across the country, covering 50 routes, 25 each up and down. Four of these Vande Bharat Express trains are in the Northern Zone, 3 in Southern and Central Zones, 2 in Western, West Central and North Western Railway Zones and 1 in South East Central, Eastern, East Coast, South Central, South Eastern, Northeast Frontier, East Central, South Western and North Eastern Railway.

The Vande Bharat Express is an Indian-made semi-high-speed train operated by the Indian Railways. It was first launched on February 15, 2019, on the New Delhi-Varanasi route. Since then, more Vande Bharat Express trains have been introduced on different routes across India.

G20 Delegates Enjoy Vande Bharat

Ahead of the G20 Summit, a group of journalists from G20 countries traveled on the Vande Bharat Express train from Gandhinagar to Mumbai and were impressed with the experience. They praised the train’s comfort and amenities, calling it “the epitome of Indian engineering.”

