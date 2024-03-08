Home

Two Friends Murder 40-Year-Old Man For Refusing Oral Sex In Rajasthan, Body Dumped In Pond

A 40-year-old man was murdered by his two friends for refusing to perform oral sex in Rajasthan’s Baran district. According to the police, the crime took place nine days ago and the corpse was discovered in a dry pond. As per Baran Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar Choudhary, deceased Om Prakash Bairwa was found dead in the Baran city police station area on February 26.

Based on technical investigation and inquiries, police traced the two accused, Murlidhar Prajapati (32) and Surendra Yadav, both residents of Baran city, the official said, adding that Prajapati was arrested.

During initial interrogation, Prajapati admitted to the murder, SP Choudhary added. He said Prajapati, Yadav and Bairwa consumed alcohol together on the day of the murder and went to a nearby village to visit Prajapati’s sister.

On the way back, Prajapati and Yadav beat up Bairwa and hacked him to death for refusing to perform oral sex with them, the official added.

Prajapati ran a roadside dhaba while the other accused is a daily wage worker, SHO of Baran city police station Ramvilas said.

