Vande Bharat Express Passengers Protest As Train Faces Delay and Inconvenience Due to Technical Glitch In West Bengal

A section of passengers also protested the change, which dashed their hopes of travelling in the swanky Vande Bharat rake that has modern amenities.

Owing to a glitch in the undergear of the Vande Bharat rake, the train rake had to be replaced. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: The Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express was delayed by one hour due to a technical glitch. The train was replaced with a spare rake, which did not have the same amenities as the Vande Bharat Express. This caused some passengers to protest, as they had expected to travel in the more modern train, news agency PTI reported.

A section of passengers also protested the change, which dashed their hopes of travelling in the swanky Vande Bharat rake that has modern amenities. They said the Yuva Express rake did not have the amenities they paid for, and was not up to the mark. Owing to a glitch in the undergear of the Vande Bharat rake, it had to be replaced, a senior official of the Eastern Railway said.

“The Vande Bharat rake was not found to be fit for running and was replaced by a spare rake, which is used for Yuva Express,” he said.

Train Delayed By 1 hour

This change caused a delay in the departure of the train by one hour, he said. Among the passengers on the train was Governor CV Ananda Bose who was travelling to Malda to meet the families of the migrant workers killed in the Mizoram rail bridge collapse.

Statemnt By BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar

Stating that such a technical snag is not expected in the premier Vande Bharat Express rake, BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar said he will speak to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw who is scheduled to visit Kolkata on Friday.

“I will bring the matter to the notice of the railway minister,” said Majumdar, the state BJP president.

About Vande Bharat Express Trains

The Vande Bharat Express is a semi-high-speed train project that was first launched in 2019 on the New Delhi-Varanasi route. It is also known as Train 18 and is managed and maintained by the Indian Railways. The trains are equipped with superior home-grown ‘Kavach’ Technology, which is a Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS).

The Vande Bharat Express trains have a number of amenities, including reclining seats like airplanes, an infotainment system, and automated doors. They can travel at a maximum speed of 180 km per hour, but are currently running at a speed of 160 km per hour. Each coach on the train is also equipped with fire detection and communication systems.

