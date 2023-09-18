Home

‘We Are Not In The INDIA Alliance And I Don’t Care About It’, Says Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi says that he is not in the INDIA Alliance and does not care about it.

Asaduddin Owaisi (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi says, “…We are not in the INDIA Alliance and I don’t care about it… It would be suffocating there. Why are they not standing up against the BJP on their ideology… They told that if they give us a ticket, they won’t get a Hindu vote… I am saying this openly, they say this behind closed walls. Rahul Gandhi lost in Amethi but won in Wayanad. Asaduddin Owaisi did not contest elections there. I did not have any deal with the BJP there. He won from Wayanad because there is the Muslim League there. Muslim League saved him from drowning…”

Watch:

#WATCH | Delhi: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi says, “…We are not in the INDIA Alliance and I don’t care about it… It would be suffocating there. Why are they not standing up against the BJP on their ideology… They told that if they give us a ticket, they won’t get a Hindu… pic.twitter.com/UO9ZLRDb87 — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2023

Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Centre Over Anantnag encounter

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi stated on Saturday slammed the Centre over the Anantnag encounter in which four security personnel were killed and questioned the permission granted for India-Pak cricket match in Ahmedabad amid Pakistan-backed terror attacks in Jammu & Kashmir.

He further asked, “My question to PM is where is the anger he displayed at the time of Pulwama attack… “. “They are playing a game with Indian soldiers’ lives. There is a cricket match of bullets in Rajouri and our people are being killed… First, this game needs to end before playing the cricket match… My only question is why has the PM gone cold after Pulwama…”Owaisi said.

The Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police resumed operations today against terrorists “holed up” in the forest area of the Gadole in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district. The operation is going on for the fourth consecutive day. As per officials, 2-3 terrorists are believed to be engaging security forces in the hilly terrain of Anantnag district.

Owaisi Questions PM Modi

On Anantnag encounters, Owaisi said, “My question to PM is where is the anger he displayed at the time of Pulwama attack… Our soldiers lost their lives and we are playing cricket in Ahmedabad… This is a failure of the government. You said that abrogation of Article 370 solved everything…”

On the CWC meeting held in Hyderabad, Owaisi said, “Any political party can do what they want. KCR has been the chief minister of Telangana for 9 and a half years. There have not been any communal riots in Telangana. There has been development and it has the highest GDP… it has the highest social welfare budget… Show me one Congress-ruled state where Muslim students get free education from class 6 to 12…”

As the CWC meeting began on Saturday in Telangana, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in his opening remarks said that Congress has been playing a pivotal role as the principal opposition party at the Centre for the past nine-and-half years adding that the Modi Government has been a complete failure on all important fronts.

“Indian National Congress has been playing a pivotal role as the principal opposition party at the Centre for the past nine-and-half years with committed determination in redressing concerns and grievances of the common people. The country is at crossroads today facing many internal challenges. Modi

Government has been a complete failure on all important fronts be it controlling inflation, unemployment, raging violence in Manipur, widening inequality and declining condition of farmers and labourers,” Congress president said at the first meeting of CWC.

Congress President Kharge said that the entire nation is witnessing the tragic events that are unfolding in Manipur.

(With inputs from ANI)

