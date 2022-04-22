Srinagar: One security force personnel was killed, while three others suffered injuries in a gunfight with terrorists in a locality near an Army camp on the outskirts of Jammu early Friday, officials said. Just two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Samba district and amid heightened security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir, the encounter broke out at Sunjwan.Also Read - India Never Poses Threat to Any Country, Works For Welfare of The World, Says PM Modi at Red Fort

Additional Director General of Police of Jammu Mukesh Singh said the encounter started when the police's Special Operations Group and the CRPF launched a joint search operation in the area. He said one security force personnel was killed and three more suffered injuries in the gunfight. "The encounter is going on," he said.

A search operation was launched on a specific information about the presence of at least two heavily-armed terrorists, likely belonging to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit, in a vicinity adjacent to the sprawling Sunjwan military station to carry out a major strike in the city, the officials said.

They said the terrorists hurled a grenade and opened fire on the search parties who retaliated, triggering a gunfight. Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and an operation is underway to neutralise the terrorists, the officials said.

On National Panchayati Raj Day on April 24, the prime minister is scheduled to visit Pali village, 17 km from here, to address a gathering. This will be Modi’s first visit to Jammu and Kashmir other than borders since the abrogation of the special status of erstwhile state and its bifurcation in August 2019. He had celebrated Diwali with Army jawans on October 27, 2019 in Rajouri and on November 3, 2021 in Nowshera sector in Jammu division.

