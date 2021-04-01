Srinagar: One security personnel was killed after after terrorists attacked the residence of BJP leader Anwar Khan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowgam on Thursday, police said. As per reports, the BJP leader is said to safe and has escaped unhurt. Also Read - West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: BJP Worker Found Dead In Nandigram, Party Blames TMC

“One sentry Rameez Ahmad, critically injured in the attack succumbed to his injuries,” said the police. This is not the first time that Khan has been attacked by terrorists. In 2018, terrorists had opened fire at the BJP leader at Khanmoh area in the Pulwama district. A police officer who was guarding him was injured in that attack. Also Read - Bengal, Assam Round 2 Polling Today: All Eyes On Mamata Banerjee Vs Suvendu Adhikari In Nandigram

