New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday shot down an arms-laden Pakistani drone at the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua. The drone, which fell into a field after being shot down, was spotted flying in the Rathua area of Kathua's Hiranagar sector.

The drone was shot down by a BSF patrol at around 5:10 AM today. It weighed around 18 kilograms and an American-origin M4 rifle, two magazines and ammunition were recovered from it.

Speaking to media, the police called it yet another attempt by Pakistan to supply weapons for terrorists in the Valley. The delivery, the police added, was meant for a terrorist apparently named 'Ali Bhai' as the payload was carrying this name.

The drone, the police said, seems to have been controlled by a Pakistani picket opposite Panesar post of the BSF formation in Kathua sector and was 250 metres inside Indian territory when it was shot down.

It has also been reported that the weapons that have been discovered today, those of the same make were recovered from Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists who were killed after infiltration from Pakistan in an encounter at Nagrota while they were travelling in a truck to Kashmir in January.

Notably, today’s development comes just days after 20 Indian Army soldiers, including a Colonel, were martyred in a violent physical clash in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley Monday night. It has also been speculated that taking advantage of the ongoing India-China tensions, Pakistan might try to execute a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir.