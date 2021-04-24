Srinagar: A ‘complete corona curfew’ has been imposed in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, said the Office of J&K L-G on Saturday. The lockdown will come into effect across the Union Territory from 8 pm on Saturday (April 24) till 6 am on Monday (April 26). Also Read - India's High Mountain Pass Zoji La, Connecting Kashmir And Ladakh, Now Reopens | Deets Inside

Only essential and emergency services will be allowed to function during the curfew hours.

All the markets, commercial institutions will remain closed, said the government order.