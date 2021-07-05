Srinagar: Expressing a lack of substantial confidence-building measures like releasing political and other prisoners, the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Monday expressed disappointment over the outcome of the recent all-party meeting on Jammu and Kashmir chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also Read - Twitter Removes Distorted Map Showing J&K and Ladakh Separate From India

A statement issued by the Gupkar Alliance spokesperson and CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami said the PAGD met on Sunday evening under the chairmanship of National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah at his residence. Also Read - After PM Modi's Meet With J&K Parties, Centre Invites Ladakh, Kargil Leaders on July 1

The meeting was attended by alliance vice-chairperson and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, Tarigami, NC leader Hasnain Masoodi, Peoples Movement chief Javed Mustafa Mir and Awami National Conference senior vice president Muzaffar Ahmed Shah.

The meeting was called to discuss the recent meeting chaired by PM Modi in Delhi on June 24, the spokesperson said.

All the members of the PAGD expressed their disappointed at the outcome of the Delhi meeting especially at the absence of any substantial confidence building measures (CBMs) such as releasing political and other prisoners from jails and taking concrete steps to end the alleged “atmosphere of suppression” that has choked J&K since 2019, the spokesperson said.

He said the CBMs would have initiated the much-needed process of reaching out to the people of J&K who are the biggest stakeholders and sufferers of the J&K problem.

(With PTI inputs)