Jammu: Police shot down a drone in Kanachak area of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday and recovered explosive material from it. Police said the Hexacopter was shot down around six kilometres inside the border.Also Read - Suspected Drone Spotted in Jammu's Satwari Area; Probe on

Around 5 kilograms of explosives was recovered from the drone, police added. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: Govt Bars Entry of Local Day-Picnickers in Tourist Destination of Gulmarg On Weekends | Deets Inside

Jammu and Kashmir: A drone was shot down in Kanachak area and explosive material was recovered. pic.twitter.com/amPKBVVq77 — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021

Also Read - Drone Spotted in Jammu's Arnia Sector, Returns After BSF Fires 5-6 Rounds

Earlier, On Wednesday, a suspected drone was spotted in the Satwari area, while earlier on July 16, a drone that was seen operating around the Jammu Air Base was picked up by the radars of the anti-drone system deployed by the National Security Guard (NSG) there.

The NSG had deployed an anti-drone system in the city after a drone attack took place on the Jammu air base last month.

The Air Force had also taken measures to prevent any such attack in Jammu and other important airbases across the country. It has also taken strict measures to address threats from small drones.

After the Jammu attack, the number of drone sightings has gone up drastically and there have been several instances where the Army and Border Security Forces (BSF) troops at the border have fired at them.

(With inputs from ANI)