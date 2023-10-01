Major Drug Bust: Cocaine Worth Rs 300 Crore Seized In Jammu

Home

Jammu: In a major drug bust, the Ramban Police seized 30 kg of cocaine from a vehicle at Railway Chowk Banihal in Jammu and arrested two persons on Saturday. The value of the seized cocaine is approximately Rs 300 crores in the international black market. Providing details about the major drug bust, Jammu ADGP Mukesh Singh stated that the police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and other sections have been registered at Banihal police station.

Jammu: On 30th September, Ramban police intercepted one vehicle at Railway Chowk Banihal and recovered about 30 kg of Cocaine, having an approximate value of Rs 300 crores in the international black market and apprehended two persons. A case under the NDPS Act and other sections… pic.twitter.com/17BOef0Z2x — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2023



The police are now trying to uncover other links to the drugs and identify the individuals behind this massive drug racket.

Further investigation is underway.

