Srinagar: An encounter is currently underway between militants and security forces at Vailoo, Kokernag area Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area early Tuesday morning following information about presence of militants there, a police official said. IGP Kashmir said that three terrorists of LeT are trapped. Also Read - Encounters Break Out in Kulgam, Anantnag Day After J&K Police Gun Down 7 Terrorists

The official said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at the security forces. There are no reports of any casualties so far, he said. Also Read - Three Terrorists Killed During Ongoing Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district

More details to follow…