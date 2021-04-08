Srinagar: An encounter is underway between the terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said on Thursday. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation. The gunfight began after a joint team of the police and the Army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists. Also Read - Chenab Bridge: World's Highest Rail Bridge in Jammu & Kashmir is Ready And It's Stunning

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter. "Encounter has started at Shopian town. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

More details awaited