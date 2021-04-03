Srinagar: National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah has been admitted to hospital in Srinagar for COVID-19 treatment, informed his son and party leader Omar Abdullah. Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30. Also Read - Video: Farooq Abdullah Grooves to Tunes of 'Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche' With Amarinder Singh at Wedding

“Based on the advice of doctors to enable them to better monitor my father, he has been admitted to hospital in Srinagar. Our family remains grateful to everyone for their messages of support & their prayers,” Omar Abdullah said in a tweet.