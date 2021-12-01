Srinagar: A gunfight broke out between the terrorists and security forces in the Qasbayar area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday, officials said.Also Read - One Terrorist Killed During Encounter in J&K’s Kulgam, School Children Among 60 Rescued From Site

"Encounter has started at Qasbayar area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

The encounter took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.