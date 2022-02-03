Srinagar: Upper reaches of Kashmir valley including the famous ski resort of Gulmarg experienced a fresh spell of snowfall while plains were lashed by rains resulting in intensified cold conditions on Thursday. Reports of rainfall were also received from various towns and districts of the valley.Also Read - COVID-19: Jammu and Kashmir Announces 7-hour Relaxation In 64 Hour Weekend Lockdown

According to meteorological department, Gulmarg had 19 cms of fresh snowfall till 08:30 hours today even as it recorded a low of minus 6.0°C against minus 8.0°C on the previous night. In Pahalgam, the minimum temperature was minus 6.1 degrees Celsius against minus 6.2 degrees recorded a day ago. Also Read - One Arrested After Four Civilians Injured In Grenade Attack In J&K's Srinagar

Qazigund, on the Srinagar-Jammu highway, plunged to a low of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius against minus 0.3 degrees the previous night. Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius. Also Read - HOPE! Lakes Freezing, These Brave Officials In Kashmir Ensure Birds Don't Starve | Photos

The weather department had also forecast light to moderate rain and snow between February 2-4 in South Kashmir & Jammu region. It also said light rain/snow is also most likely at scattered places during February 6-7 and some places in the Jammu region may receive thunderstorms/hailstorms on February 3rd.

As per reports from Budgam district, Chrar-e-shareef has received 4-8 inches of snowfall, Nagbal Yusmarg 4-8 inches, Dadampore Surasyar 3-5 inches, Khansahib Raiyar 3-4 inches while Khag had 3-4 inches.

Overall, weather is likely to remain (erratic) partly due to being generally cloudy with occasional light snowfall at scattered places till February 8.