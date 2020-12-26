Srinagar: Two militants were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday. Also Read - J&K: Three Local Terrorists Killed in Pulwama Encounter; 1 Civilian Injured

Security forces started the operation on Friday in Shopian’s Kanigam area. One militant was killed earlier while the other was killed at night. Also Read - Five Arrested in Delhi Following an Encounter, Group was Backed by ISI for Narcoterrorism: Police

J&K Police DGP Dilbagh Singh said the two militants belonged to Al-Badr militant group. However, their identities were being ascertained. Also Read - Bihar Encounter: 3 Maoists Killed in Gunfight With Security Forces in Gaya

Jammu and Kashmir: Visuals from Kanigam area of Shopian where two terrorists have been neutralised in an encounter with security forces. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/ezoHNyU8iM — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2020

“One more militant has been killed in fresh exchange of fire with security forces in Shopian today. The number of terrorists killed in the operation now stands at two,” a police official said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kanigam area on Friday following information about the presence of militants in the area, the official said.

Last night, we started an operation in Shopian on specific inputs. 2 Army Jawans were injured last night & were hospitalised. Both terrorists have been neutralised today. They belong to Al-Badr. Operation still underway. No casualty from our side: Dilbagh Singh, DG, J&K Police https://t.co/3CCBDwsyv6 pic.twitter.com/A6f8RPPSx4 — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2020

He said as the forces were conducting the searches, militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, resulting an encounter, the official said.

In the exchange of fire, one militant was killed last night, the official said, adding two soldiers were also injured in the gunbattle.

(With inputs from PTI)