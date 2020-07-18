New Delhi: Barely 24 hours after three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam on Friday, another encounter broke out in the Valley on Saturday resulting in the killing of three terrorists in Shopian district’s Amshipora. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: 3 Jaish Terrorists Killed in Encounter in Kulgam, 3 Soldiers Injured

“Three terrorists killed in the encounter at Amshipora area of Shopian. Operation still in progress”, Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) said in a statement.

#UPDATE Three terrorists killed in the encounter at Amshipora area of Shopian. Operation still in progress: Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) Srinagar https://t.co/RJIyQletPt — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2020

Earlier, after the encounter broke out, the Kashmir Zone Police had tweeted: “An encounter has started at Amshipora area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow”.

As per reports, a joint team of the Kashmir Police, the CRPF and 62 RR of the Army launched a cordon and search operation in the wee hours of Saturday in Amshipora village after receiving specific inputs regarding the presence of a few terrorists in the area.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists opened fire at the forces, who retaliated and killed the three terrorists.

Notably, in Friday’s encounter, one of the three Jaish terrorists killed was identified as Waleed Bhai, who was an IED expert and a self-styled commander of the group. The remaining two terrorists are yet to be identified.

Three security personnel were also injured in Friday’s gunfight.