Srinagar: To contain the spread of the virus, the Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Wednesday said that there will be a complete lockdown in 11 districts of the Union Territory from 7 p.m. on Thursday till 7 a.m. on Monday. Separate orders issued, under the Disaster Management Act, by the District Magistrates of Srinagar, Budgam, Anantnag, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Pulwama, Jammu, Kathua, Reasi, and Udhampur said there would be complete lockdown in these districts from tomorrow (Thursday) from 7 p.m. till Monday 7 a.m.

Only essential services will be allowed movement during the period of lockdown.

The Covid situation has worsened in J&K during the last one week with both the numbers of new cases and deaths registering a steep rise.