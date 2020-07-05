New Delhi: In yet another attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troops in Jammu and Kashmir, a CRPF jawan was injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Gangoo area of Pulwama on Sunday. Hours after the attack, the police said that yet another IED was detected planted in the area. Also Read - J&K Terrorist Attack: CRPF Jawan, Civilian Killed, Two Jawans Injured

The IED, it said, was defused, adding that an investigation was underway.

As per reports, terrorists attacked a road-opening party of the CRPF on the Srinagar-Pulwama road. Also, as per reports, gunfight ensued after the low-intensity blast took place. The entire area was immediately cordoned off and a search was mounted by the forces to nab the terrorists.

The CRPF jawan sustained injuries in his hand. He was identified as GD Pradeep Dass of 182 battalion of the force.

Notably, this is the third attack in nine days, and second in four days targeting the CRPF troops in the Valley. On June 26, a CRPF jawan and a child lost their lives in an attack in Anantnag district’s Bijbehara. Then, on July 1, another CRPF jawan and a civilian were killed, and two jawns injured, in an attack in Sopore town of Baramulla district.