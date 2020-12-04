Militants on Friday shot at and injured a candidate for the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Aneesul Islam Ganaie was shot at by the militants in Kokernag area of Anantnag district around noon, a police official said. Officials said that he has been shifted to a hospital. Doctors treating the candidate said he has sustained a bullet injury but is stable. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir DDC Polls: Watch Refugees From Pakistan Celebrate After Casting Votes

Former J&K chief minister and National Conference (NC) vice president, Omar Abdullah said the attack was carried out by forces inimical to peace. "Disturbing reports coming in from Kokernag in South Kashmir of an attack on a DDC election candidate. I hope & pray that he survives the attack. Elections have always brought out the worst in those forces that have remained inimical to peace in Kashmir," tweeted Omar Abdullah.

The voter turnout in the initial hours of polling for the third phase of district development council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday was over 25 per cent, officials said.

Kulgam district in south Kashmir recorded highest 41.60 percent polling in the valley, while Rajouri district of Jammu region polled highest 43.83 percent votes till 11 am. As per figures given by the office of State Election Commissioner (SEC), in Kashmir division, Kupwara has recorded voting percentage of 15.90 percent, Bandipora 32.36 percent, Baramulla 12.6 per cent, Ganderbal 7.38 percent, Budgam 28.11 percent, Pulwama 5.43 percent, Shopian 10.09 percent, Kulgam 41.60 percent and Anantnag 7.65 percent.

Similarly, in Jammu division, Kishtwar has recorded voting percentage of 35.03 percent, Doda 28.28 percent, Ramban 35.30 percent, Reasi 39.24 percent, Kathua 31.66 percent, Samba 39.85 percent, Jammu 39.31 percent, Rajouri 43.83 percent and Poonch 35.22 percent till 11:00 am.

Kashmir division recorded an overall polling percentage of 13.64 percent while Jammu division recorded 37.17 percent till 11 am.

In phase 3 of DDC elections, voting is being conducted in 33 constituencies, including 16 from Kashmir division and 17 from Jammu division, for which 2046 polling stations including 792 in Jammu division and 1254 in Kashmir division have been set up for the conduct of elections in a smooth manner.

As many as 7,37,648 electors are eligible to cast their votes in phase 3 which includes 385675 men and 351973 women.