New Delhi: The J&K Delimitation Commission on Monday proposed to increase six seats for the Jammu division and one for the Kashmir division, besides reserving 16 seats for the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Schedule Tribe (ST) communities in the Union Territory, evoking sharp reactions from parties such as the National Conference which accused the commission of allowing the "political agenda of the BJP to dictate its recommendations".

The draft by the union government's Delimitation Commission was distributed among five MPs from Jammu and Kashmir who are associate members of the body during its meeting in New Delhi on Monday and was rejected by all political parties in Kashmir who have termed it biased and unacceptable.

The PDP, JK Apni Party and the People's Conference (PC) also protested strongly against the commission's draft recommendations which according to them will alter the electoral map of Jammu and Kashmir. The Kashmir division currently has 46 seats and Jammu 37 seats.

According to media reports, the parties have been asked to submit their views on the proposed increase of seats by December 31.

What Is Delimitation?

Delimitation is the redrawing of boundaries of an assembly or Lok Sabha constituency to reflect changes to the population of a region.

The Delimitation Commission is an independent body and the executive and political parties cannot interfere in its functioning.

The Commission is headed by a retired Supreme Court judge and includes the Chief Election Commissioner or Election Commissioner and state election commissioners.

Why does the Delimitation matter?

According to the mandate of the commission, the delimitation exercise was based on the 2011 census and population is the sole criteria for redrawing assembly seats.According to the 2011 census, Kashmir has 15 lakh more population than Jammu – 68.8 lakh vs 53.5 lakh.

In the erstwhile state assembly, Jammu province had 37 seats, Kashmir 46 seats and Ladakh 4 seats.Now, as per the draft proposal, Kashmir will have 47 seats and Jammu 43.And once the delimitation exercise carves out new assembly constituencies, seats in Kashmir will have a population ratio of 1.46 lakh against 1.25 lakh in Jammu province.

Delimitation In J&K

Until it lost its special status, the delimitation of Jammu and Kashmir’s Lok Sabha seats was governed by the Constitution of India and that of assembly seats, by the Jammu and Kashmir Constitution and Jammu and Kashmir Representation of the People Act, 1957.

The last redrawing was in 1995 and based on the 1981 census. There was no census in the state in 1991. And after the 2001 census, the J&K assembly passed a law putting on hold delimitation till 2026.

Political reactions

National Conference President and MP Farooq Abdullah who attended the meeting confirmed the draft proposal and said that the party will respond to it via a formal communique on December 31.

His son Omar Abdullah tweeted:

The draft recommendation of the J&K delimitation commission is unacceptable. The distribution of newly created assembly constituencies with 6 going to Jammu & only 1 to Kashmir is not justified by the data of the 2011 census. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 20, 2021

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also slammed the Delimitation Commission, saying, “This commission has been created simply to serve BJPs political interests by dividing people along religious & regional lines.”

This commision has been created simply to serve BJPs political interests by dividing people along religious & regional lines. The real game plan is to install a government in J&K which will legitimise the illegal & unconstitutional decisions of August 2019. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) December 20, 2021

NC MP Hasnain Masoodi, who attended the meeting, termed the proposal “unacceptable”. “It is a matter of concern. We will submit our report in detail very soon, as the proposal is not acceptable at all,” he said.

“There is already a Supreme Court ruling granting a status quo regarding delimitation, if the commission prepares the draft based on 2011 census. It will be unconstitutional. The commission assured the exercise will be carried out as per the ruling,” he stated.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) provincial spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, said the proposals were unacceptable in the present form.

“We are not against the reservation but these draft recommendations are biased. It is not acceptable in the current form. Earlier also, we continuously said that delimit the regions on the basis of a common principle which is based on population,” Dar said.

What does Delimitation mean for J&K?

Following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, Jammu and Kashmir lost their special status and became a Union Territory. A delimitation commission was constituted and asked to carve out Assembly and Parliament seats.

The completion of the delimitation exercise in the Valley will signal the resumption of the political process in Jammu and Kashmir, paving way for elections to be held in the Union Territory which has been under Centre’s rule since June 2018.

The commission headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai held its second meeting on Monday. It has five Lok Sabha members from Jammu and Kashmir as associate members and Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra as ex-officio member. Three Lok Sabha members of the NC, including party president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, attended the commission meeting for the first time. Two BJP MPs, including Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh, were also present.