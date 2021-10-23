Srinagar: Several parts of Jammu and Kashmir received the season’s first snowfall on Saturday while the plains of the valley were lashed by heavy rains, leading to the early onset of winter-like conditions. Moderate snowfall was witnessed in Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, Shopian and Gurez areas of the valley. Light snowfall was witnessed from some areas in Pulwama and Kulgam districts of J&K.Also Read - Amit Shah in J&K Day 1: HM Meets Family of Slain Cop Parvez Ahmed Dar, Offers Govt Job to His Wife | Updates

Meanwhile, heavy rains have been lashing Srinagar and other plains of the valley since Friday night.

Minamarg and Drass, in the Union territory of Ladakh, also witnessed fresh snowfall since Friday night.

Timely trimming of tree branches by the Power Development department has resulted in minimal disruption of electricity supply.

Weather predicted to improve in J&K and Ladakh from October 24

The weatherman has forecast wet weather in the twin Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh for the next 24 hours and said there will be a significant improvement from October 24 afternoon.

Landslides block Jammu-Srinagar highway; Mughal Road closed

The traffic on the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway and the Mughal Road was suspended due to the heavy rains and snowfall.

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was blocked by a massive landslide triggered by heavy rains at Cafeteria Morh near Ramban town, forcing suspension of traffic, Senior Superintendent of Police (national highway) Shabir Malik said.

He said falling of stones from hillock overlooking the highway were also reported from several places between the Ramban-Banihal sector, including Kela Morh and Moumpassi.

“The incessant rains are hampering the restoration work on the highway It will take at least five hours to clear the landslide in Cafeteria Morh area after the rain stops,” Malik said, adding that the concerned agencies have kept their men and machines ready to carry out the road clearance operation.

Officials said the traffic on the Mughal Road, an alternate link connecting the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in the Jammu Region with south Kashmir’s Shopian district, was also suspended due to moderate snowfall at Peer Ki Gali and adjoining areas overnight.

