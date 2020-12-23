The police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora, along with the Indian Army & CRPF on Wednesday busted a terror associate network of proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad involved in grenade lobbing incidents in Tral area and Sangam area of Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir. Also Read - DDC Elections in J&K Results: Farooq Abdullah's Gupkar Alliance Wins Big With 110 Seats, BJP Emerges as Single Largest Party

The six arrested terror associates have been in contact with Pakistani handlers and have targeted security forces by lobbing grenades upon security forces in recent past, the police further said, according to ANI.

The police have recovered incriminating material, including explosive substance, from the possession of the arrested terror associates. A case has also been registered.

Police had earlier arrested an overground worker of the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind outfit from Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A police spokesman said the accused was involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support as well as in transporting of arms, ammunition and explosive material of the terrorists in Tral and Awantipora areas

He has been identified as Faisal Hussain Ganie, a resident of the Tral area, the spokesman said.

Last month, security forces had also discovered a cross-border tunnel, which was used by four Jaish terrorists to enter Jammu before they were killed in an operation at Ban toll plaza near Nagrota.