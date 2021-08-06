Srinagar: A soldier committed suicide on Friday inside a camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.Also Read - Mumbai Cops Save Kerala Man Who Hinted About Suicide on Twitter

Police sources said the soldier committed suicide by hanging himself to death inside an army camp in the Manasbal area of Ganderbal district.

"Investigation has been started to ascertain the reasons as to why he took this extreme step," sources said.