Srinagar: Three J&K police personnel have died, and 11 have been injured after two terrorists attacked a police bus near a police camp at Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday evening. Reports further add that the area has been cordon off to nab the attackers. Terrorists resorted to heavy firing on the bus in the highly secure area that houses several camps of various security forces.Also Read - BJP Activist's Security Guard Goes Missing With 2 Weapons In J&K's Kupwara

Terror attack on Police convoy in Srinagar: Latest Updates

Terrorists will be neutralized soon, says Jammu DGP to Aaj Tak Among the injured police personnel, one ASI & a Selection Grade Constable succumbed to their injuries: Kashmir Zone Police Two police personnel martyred in the attack: Reports All injured personnel have been evacuated and taken to various hospitals. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation launched to track down the assailants.

#Terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of #Srinagar. 14 personnel #injured in the attack. All the injured personnel evacuated to hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 13, 2021

Also Read - JeM Terrorist Killed By Security Forces In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama