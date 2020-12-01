DDC Polls: The second phase polling of Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir started on Tuesday amid tight security and cold weather conditions. In the second phase of the DDC polls, as many as 321 candidates are in the fray and voting is taking place at 2,142 polling booths. According to the officials, the polling began at 7.00 am. Initial reports suggest that only a few people have so far turned out at polling stations due to early morning winter chill. Also Read - GHMC Elections 2020 LIVE: Owaisi Casts His Vote, Asks People to Exercise Their Franchise to Strengthen Democracy

He said the pace of voting is expected to pick up as the day progresses and temperature rises. Also Read - Home Minister Amit Shah Likely to Hold Talks With Farmers in Delhi on December 1

Out of the 280 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, 43 are going to polls in the union territory in the second phase 25 in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu division. As many as 7.90 lakh voters are eligible to vote in this phase of elections. Also Read - COVID-19: BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari Passes Away, PM Modi Condoles Demise

Election is also being held in 83 sarpanch constituencies for which a total of 223 candidates are contesting in the phase two. Also, by-polls are being held in 331 panch constituencies. Over 700 candidates are in the fray for these seats. Authorities have declared all 1,300 polling stations in the valley as sensitive.

Almost all booths in Kashmir are sensitive from the security point of view. Additional security has been provided in the polling stations in the valley, state election commissioner K K Sharma told reporters on Monday. He said all security arrangements have been put in place and the areas have been secured.