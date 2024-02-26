Home

LeT Terror Module Busted In Kashmir’s Kulgam; 4 Held, Arms Cache Seized

Four terror associates were arrests and a cache of arms and ammunition was seized as the security forces Sunday busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror module in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

Jammu Kashmir News: Security busted a terror module of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist outfit on Sunday, arresting four terrorist associated and seizing a cache of arms and ammo from the accused in Kulgam district of southern Kashmir.

Security forces arrested four terrorist associates and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession in the south Kashmir district, said a police spokesman, adding that the arrests were made in connection with case FIR no. 14/2024 registered under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The arrested terrorist associates have been identified as Zahoor Ahmad Pandit, Basir Hussain Pandit, Imtiyaz Gull, and Gulzar Ahmad Khar, all residents of Wanpora in Kulgam district.

A pistol, two magazines, 20 pistol rounds, four UBGs, and 24 INSAS rounds were recovered from their possession, the spokesman said.

Breaking: Security forces and Kulgam Police make significant progress, busting a terrorist module in Kulgam district. Four individuals with ties to LET/TRF apprehended, along with a substantial cache of arms. FIR filed at PS Qaimoh. More updates soon. pic.twitter.com/ZtWgqoJlE2 — DD NEWS SRINAGAR (@ddnewsSrinagar) February 25, 2024

Further investigation is going on as more arrests and recoveries are expected in the case, the police added.

NIA seizes cash, Attaches properties in Handwara narco-terror case

In related news, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Saturday said it has attached the properties of four accused in a narco-terrorism case linked to proscribed terror groups LeT and the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in Handwara town of Kupwara district in northern Kashmir.

The anti-terror agency also seized a cash amount of Rs 2.27 crore in connection with the case, officials said Saturday.

“The Immovable properties attached are the double-storeyed house of accused Afaq Ahmad Wani, the single-storeyed house of accused Muneer Ahmad Pandey, the house of Saleem Andrabi and the double-storeyed house of Islam ul Haq,” the NIA said in a statement issued on Saturday.

It said the agency’s sleuths also seized a total of Rs 2.27 crore in cash under Section 25 of the UA(P) Act.

12 accused held so far

Officials said 12 persons have been arrested so far in connection with the narco-terror case linked to Hizb and Lashkar terrorist outfits, adding that the NIA has chargesheeted 15 accused in the case.

“The case (RC 03/2020/NIA/JMU) relates to the use of the ‘proceeds of narcotic drugs’ to fund violent terror activities by LeT and Hizbul operating in the Handwara-Kupwara region,” the official said.

(With inputs from agencies)

