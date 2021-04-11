Srinagar: Security forces killed three terrorists affiliated with terror outfit Al-Badre after an encounter broke out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday night, police said. Security forces were engaged in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Hadipora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian districts. One terrorist was killed on Saturday. Also Read - Encounters Break Out in Kulgam, Anantnag Day After J&K Police Gun Down 7 Terrorists

Two more terrorists have been killed in the operation at Hadipora, a police official said on Sunday.

According to the police, one of the slain terrorists was newly recruited and security forces made sincere efforts to make him surrender.

“Parents also made appeals. But other terrorists didn’t let him surrender,” Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.

The encounter broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hadipora following inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

The search operation in the area is underway, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)