Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the encounter in which two businessmen were killed in Srinagar's Hyderpora. The police operation has sparked a row as the families of the two deceased have said they were innocent civilians, while the police have said both were "terror associates".

"A magisterial inquiry by an officer of ADM rank has been ordered in Hyderpora encounter. The government will take suitable action as soon as the report is submitted in a time-bound manner. Jammu and Kashmir administration reiterates the commitment of protecting lives of innocent civilians and it will ensure there is no injustice," Office of Lieutenant Governor tweeted on Thursday.

An encounter between security forces and terrorists had broken out in the Hyderpora area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on November 15 after input was received by police regarding the presence of terrorists in an illegal call centre in a private building in the area.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that two terrorists identified as Haider, a foreign Pakistani terrorist and his associate Amir Ahmad resident of Banihal (a hybrid terrorist), were killed in the encounter.

Police said the owner of the building, businessman Altaf Ahmad, as well as tenant, dental surgeon Mudasir Ahmad, were also called to accompany the search party. However, in the encounter with terrorists, both received critical gunshot injuries and succumbed to their injuries.

Initially, police claimed the two were shot dead by terrorists, but later it said they may have been killed in the crossfire. Police said both the men were “terror associates” – a charge that has provoked outrage from family members and critics of the Jammu and Kashmir administration.