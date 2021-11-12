Srinagar: Two Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Chawalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday, said Kashmir Zone police. Security forces also recovered arms and ammunition.Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir Lockdown: Srinagar Imposes Curfew For 10 Days in Five Areas. Know Here

"Killed terrorists identified as district commander of HM Shiraz Molvi and Yawar Bhat. Shiraz was active since 2016 and was involved in recruiting innocent youth into terror ranks and several civilian killings.

“A big success for us,” police quoting Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar said.

The gunfight started on Thursday after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.