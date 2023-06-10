Home

Search Ops Launched After Balloon Shaped Like Pakistani Aircraft In Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua

The mysterious balloon carried the logo of 'PIA'. (Photo: Twitter)

Kathua (J&K): Security forces launched a search operation in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday after a mysterious balloon shaped like Pakistan’s state-owned airline Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was found in the region.

According to police sources, the black and white aircraft-shaped balloon was found in Hiranagar area of the border district and carried the PIA’s logo.

The balloon was seized by security personnel and a search operation was launched in the region to investigate the mystery object’s origins.

The object is being investigated and more details are awaited, officials said, adding that a combing operation is currently underway.

In a similar incident, in February this year, a green and white balloon shaped like an aircraft, was found in an apple orchard in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla. The balloon also carried the logo of PIA—Pakistan’s national carrier.

Drones and UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) coming from across the border are frequently intercepted and shot down by security forces.

On Friday, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel intercepted four Pakistani drones, some of them reportedly ferrying narcotics, along the International Border (IB) in Punjab. Three of the drones were shot down, the BSF had said in a statement.

“Depth deployed troops of @BSF_Punjab heard the sound of #Pakistani drone; dropping by it. On searching 1 big packet containing 5.260 kg heroin has been recovered near Village Rai, District- #Amritsar,” the BSF had tweeted.

Earlier, in February this year, the BSF had recovered a cache of drugs and weapons, reportedly air-dropped by a Pakistani drone along the international border in Ferozepur area of Punjab.

As per an official statement issued by the border force, the drone was shot at by BSF forces after it ventured inside Indian territory during night in the area of border post ‘MW Uttar’ in Punjab’s Ferozepur sector.

The BSF later launched a search operation and recovered a packet containing 3 kgs heroin, a Chinese pistol, five cartridges and a magazine, however, the drone apparently managed to escape.

In a similar incident, on May 20, the BSF downed a Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Amritsar and recoverd a bag containing a cache of narcotics.

