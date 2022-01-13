Jammu and Kashmir: One Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist and a Jammu and Kashmir Police (SOG) personnel were killed in an encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. Five others, including three soldiers, were also injured during the exchange of fire. The encounter broke out in the Pariwan area of the Kulgam District late Wednesday evening.Also Read - J&K: 3 Terrorists, Including 1 JeM Operative, Gunned Down In Late Night Encounter In Srinagar

The slain JKP personnel has been identified as Rohit Kumar. The JeM terrorist has been identified as Babar, a Pakistani national active in Shopian and Kulgam since 2018. One AK rifle, one pistol, and two grenades have been recovered from his possession, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said. Also Read - 'Big Success': 6 JeM Terrorists Killed In Two Separate Encounters In South Kashmir

#UPDATE | The JeM terrorist killed in the Kulgam encounter has been identified as Babar, a Pakistani national active in Shopian & Kulgam since 2018. One AK rifle, one pistol, and two grenades have been recovered: Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar pic.twitter.com/V6slrT9aKt — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2022

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Pariwan area of the district after specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards the position of security forces, police said.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar, said one policeman and one Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist were killed in the encounter.

The police officer confirming the exchange of fire said that we have input that two-three terrorists are trapped inside the cordon, but the actual number can be declared only once the operation concludes.

This is the 8th encounter of January month. Earlier in 7 encounters security forces have managed to kill 13 terrorists among them 6 were Pakistani nationals and have recovered huge arms and ammunition including 2 M4 American-made rifle and 2 AK 56 and 3AK 47 rifles.

On Monday, two militants were killed in a gunfight in the Hussainpora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.