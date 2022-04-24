Ladakh: A 4.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Ladakh’s Kargil on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology said. According to the agency, the shallow quake struck at around 2.53 PM. “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 24-04-2022, 14:53:49 IST, Lat: 36.02 & Long: 77.33, Depth: 30 Km , Location: 195km NNE of Kargil, Laddakh, India,” National Center for Seismology tweeted.Also Read - Ahead of PM Modi’s Visit to J&K, Explosion Reported 12 km Away From His Rally Venue; Probe Underway

No reports of life loss or property damage were reported yet. In the recent past, Ladakh has witnessed quite a few tremors. On April 22, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred at around 6:50pm, 246 km NNE of Kargil, Ladakh, according to the National Center for Seismology.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 22-04-2022, 18:50:15 IST, Lat: 36.65 & Long: 77.03, Depth: 10 Km , Location: 246km NNE of Kargil, Laddakh,” it said in a tweet.