Katra: A stampede took place at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra early on Saturday morning. As many as 12 people were killed and several others suffered injuries in the accident. The incident occurred outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine on Trikuta hills. At present, according to the immediate information security forces including police are present at the spot, and relief and rescue work is being carried out. The stampede happened when a huge crowd of devotees, who have come to pay their obeisance to mark the beginning of the New Year, assembled at the Vaishno Devi Bhawan, the officials said.

In a statement, Dr Gopal Dutt, Block Medical Officer, Community Health Centre, said that 12 people died in the stampede at the Vaishno Devi bhawan. "12 dead in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. Casualties from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and 1 from J&K; more details awaited. Injured being taken to Naraina Hospital after rescue."

Vaishno Devi Stampede: Live Updates

7: 50 AM: High-level Probe Initiated

A high level inquiry has been ordered into the stampede. The Inquiry Committee will be headed by Principal Secretary (Home) with ADGP, Jammu and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu as members.

7: 40 AM Saddened by Loss of Lives: Amit Shah

7: 40 AM Saddened by Loss of Lives: Amit Shah

The tragedy due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Bhawan is heart-wrenching. Anguished by the loss of lives due to it. My condolences to the bereaved families in this sad hour. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured: Union Home Minister Amit Shah. 7: 40 AM: J&K LG Declares Rs 10L Ex-gratia for Kin of Deceased, Rs 2 Lakh for Injured An ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of those who died in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra; Rs 2 lakh for the injured: J&K LG Manoj Sinha. 7: 05 AM: PM Modi Declares Rs 2L Ex-gratia Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives on Twitter, adding that he had spoken to Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha, Ministers Jitendra Singh and Nityanandra Rai and taken stock of the situation. "Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to JK LG Shri @manojsinha_ Ji, Ministers Shri @DrJitendraSingh Ji, @nityanandraibjp Ji and took stock of the situation," he said. The PM said Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia would be provided to the kin of those who had lost their lives in the incident, while Rs 50,000 would be provided to those injured. 7:00 AM: MoS Jitendra Singh says personally monitoring and keeping track of the tragic situation Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who is the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office said that PM Narendra Modi is "personally monitoring and keeping track of the tragic situation arising out of stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine." He further stated that PM Modi has "conveyed his sympathies to bereaved families and issued instructions to provide all possible medical aid & assistance to the injured."

#UPDATE: 12 dead in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. Casualties from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and 1 from J&K; more details awaited. Injured being taken to Naraina Hospital after rescue: Gopal Dutt, Block Medical Officer, Community Health Centre pic.twitter.com/5bpPgHlP8Z — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2022

Meanwhile, the yatra to the shrine has for now been halted. The holy cave shrine atop Trikuta hills in Katra is among the most revered pilgrimage sites in the country.