People Democratic People (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said that the main agenda of her party is to make Jammu and Kashmir a bridge of peace between India and Pakistan. She also asserted that the Gupkar alliance was striving to achieve the restoration of special status of Jammu and Kashmir "within the Constitution of the country".

Mehbooba criticised the BJP-led central government over the three agri laws which have triggered protests by a section of farmers. "The government brought farms laws, but the farmers are out on the roads protesting in chilly winter.

"If the laws are not accepted by the farmers, can they be beneficial to them. If you bring laws which are not acceptable to people, you are disrespecting the Constitution of the country," she said while addressing a party function.

She also accused the Centre of disrespecting the Constitution by repealing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The former chief minister, who was an ally of the BJP from 2015 to 2018, said the mainstream political parties in Kashmir were working to achieve their goal of restoration of special status “within the Constitution of the country”.

“National Conference talks about autonomy, it is within the Constitution. We (PDP) talk of self-rule, open borders, reconciliation … how long can you maintain peace through the barrel of the gun?” she asked