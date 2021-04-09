Srinagar: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, nearly a week after his father Farooq Abdullah caught the virus. Taking to Twitter, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister wrote that he has tested positive, and is asymptotic and has self-isolated at his home. Abdullah wrote, “For a year I did my best to dodge this damn virus but it’s finally caught up with me. I tested positive for #COVIDー19 this afternoon. I’m completely asymptotic. Based on medical advice I’m self-isolating at home and monitoring my parameters like oxygen saturation levels etc.” Also Read - This Is 'Naya J&K', Tweets Omar Claiming He & His Father Farooq 'Locked' Up At Home With No Explanation

The leader tested positive just two days after he took his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar on Wednesday. After his vaccination, he took to Twitter thanking the medical team for their service.

“Got my first dose of the COVID vaccine this morning. It was a smooth and painless affair. I am grateful to everyone at SKIMS, Srinagar for vaccinating me today,” he tweeted.