A day before Jammu and Kashmir’s District Development Council election begins, PDP leader Waheed Parra has been remanded to 15 days of National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody following his arrest earlier this week for allegedly conspiring with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists to get their support during the 2019 parliamentary elections. Also Read - Mehbooba Mufti, Daughter Allegedly Put Under House Arrest

Parra was taken to Jammu and produced before a designated NIA court in a case related to his alleged “close links” with Irfan Shafi Mir, who was arrested along with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Naveed Babu and suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh earlier this year, officials said. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: Militant Attack in Parimpora District, Two Security Personnel Killed

After his arrest on Wednesday, the NIA produced Parra in a Delhi court on Thursday and sought a transit remand for his production before a designated court in Jammu, the officials said. Also Read - Delhi Chalo: Arvind Kejriwal Attacks Centre For Preventing Farmers From Holding 'Peaceful' Protests

According to the officials, during the investigation into Singh’s association with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, the NIA came across phone records of Mir which showed that he was in close contact with Parra.

Mir had claimed during questioning that Parra sought his support during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for his party candidate Mehbooba Mufti, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and also president of the PDP, the officials said.